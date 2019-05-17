LIVE & Bush at Bayfront Park

MIAMI, Fla. - LIVE & Bush perform live together at Bayfront Park Amphitheater on Saturday, August 17th.

LIVE fans will get to rock out to hits like "Lightning Crashes", "Selling the Drama" and "I Alone"!

And for Bush fans, Gavin and the boys are cranking out killer versions of classics like "Glycerine", "Comedown" and "Everything Zen"!

Our Lady Peace will open the show.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

