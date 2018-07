FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Louie Anderson brings his standup tour to the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, September 29th.

The comedian is returning to his roots after winning an Emmy for his role as Christine Baskets on the hit FX show "Baskets"!

The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.