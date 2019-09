HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Lynyrd Skynyrd brings the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour to the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Saturday, Nov. 30!

Fans will get to rock out to live versions of classics like "What's Your Name", "Simple Man" and of course, "Free Bird"!

The show starts at 8 p.m.

