Lynyrd Skynyrd farewell tour to begin May 4 in West Palm Beach

Lynyrd Skynyrd, seen here during a performance at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale in 2013, will embark on the band's farewell tour this summer.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd will embark on their final tour May 4 in West Palm Beach, more than 40 years after the band's debut album was released.

An ensemble group of performers will help send the southern rock band out in style. Among the performers scheduled to join the tour are Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Bad Company, the Marshall Tucker Band and 38 Special.

The "Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour" was announced Thursday on the band's website.

Formed in Jacksonville, the band behind hits like "Free Bird," "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Simple Man," was struck by tragedy when a plane crash in 1977 killed lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines and several members of the road crew. The lineup now includes Gary Rossington and Johnny Van Zant, Ronnie's brother.

After beginning the tour at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Lynyrd Skynyrd will only make one other stop in their home state -- May 5 in Tampa.

Tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale Feb. 2 at LiveNation.com.

