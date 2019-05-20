Madonna Live at Fillmore Miami Beach!

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Madonna brings her "Madame X" tour to the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater for 5 shows in December!

The Material One will kick off her South Florida run on Saturday, December 14th & Sunday, December 15th. She'll take a breather on Monday before another 3 show run starting Tuesday, December 17th and running through Thursday, December 19th-the closing leg of her INTIMATE North American theater tour!

Every ticket purchased includes a physical copy of Madonna's new album, "Madame X"!

All of the concerts are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.

