Interpol Marauders at Fillmore Miami Beach!

Interpol brought their "Marauders" tour to the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Friday, May 10th.

An enthusiastic crowd of fans was on hand to sing along with their favorite songs, which turned out to be ALL OF THEM! Lead singer and guitarist Paul Banks was all smiles as he hit the stage around 9:30. There was a loose, charged vibe in the house-fans had been waiting for these Manhattan musicians to light up their particular brand of New York rock!

It was also a homecoming for the group's bedrock drummer, Sam Fogarino, who grew up in Miami! Sam joined Interpol in 2000, replacing original drummer Greg Drudy. Original bassist Carlos D. left in 2010, leaving the core group as Banks, Fogarino and lead guitarist Daniel Kessler.

Northampton, Massachusetts-based indie rock band Speedy Ortiz opened the show around 8:30 to a fairly decently-sized early crowd. Fans REALLY started packing in as it got closer to Interpol taking the stage! It was a great "Welcome Home" for Sam and an awesome night of jittery guitar rock for the rest of us! Interpol always puts on an amazing show!

Here is the setlist:

1. Pioneer

2. C'mere

3. IYRLN

4. Public Pervert

5. Jail

6. Complications

7. Angels

8. NYC

9. Cruise

10. The Rover

11. Chemistry

12. Evil

13. Fine Mess

14. Leif

15. Rage

16. The New

17. Slow Hands

Encores:

18. Narc

19. Roland

20. Obstacle 1



