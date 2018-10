FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Marshall Tucker Band plays live at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, January 5th, 2019.

Founding member and lead singer Doug Gray is still on the road, singing classic rock staples like "Heard It In a Love Song", "Take The Highway" and "Can't You See"!

Special guest Kyle Daniel will open the show.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

