Mas Miami 2 with the Le Batard Brothers at Revolution Live

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Dan & Dave Le Batard host "Mas Miami Vol. 2" at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, August 4th.

The growing festival is packed with the sights, sounds and style of Miami.. from DJs to dominoes!

Music will be provided by the Jacuzzi Boys and the Magic City Hippies at Revolution Live, with additional performances by Cannibal Kids and Dama Vicke with Tamboka live in Stache. DJ Goldie Brown will also be spinning!

There will be LIVE art demonstrations by Lebo-curated artists Diana Contreras and Sona and a special appearance by Mas sideline reporter Izzy Gutierrez.

Then, the party moves to Stache for Papi's exclusive domino tournament! 99 bucks gets you a seat in this private game, with a chance to win a customized Lebo domino set.. and bragging rights, of course!

It all gets started at 8 p.m. Saturday night.

For tickets or more information click here.

