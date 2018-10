MIAMI, Fla. - Award-winning composer Max Richter performs live at the Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami on Saturday, Oct. 13th.

Playing with the American Contemporary Music Ensemble, Richter will perform "Infra" and music from "The Blue Notebooks"!

The concert starts at 8 p.m.

