MIRAMAR, Fla. - Reggae star Maxi Priest plays live at the Miramar Cultural Center on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019.

Fans will be sure to hear hits like "Close To You", "Set The Night to Music" and "That Girl"!

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

