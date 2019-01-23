MIAMI, Fla. - Enjoy craft beers and live freestyle music at the Mega Mix Beer & Music Festival at Magic City Casino Amphitheater in Miami on Saturday, February 16th!

Artists scheduled to perform include: TKA, Lisa Lisa, Rob Base, Cynthia, Johnny O and Debbie Deb!

All tickets include access to the concert, UNLIMITED bee samples, a commemorative sampling cup, access to food trucks and other entertainment!

General admission is $50.

VIP is $75 and gets you inside an hour early, plus gives you EXCLUSIVE ACCESS to the premium area in front of the stage! VIPs also get EXCLUSIVE samples not available to general admission!

Early access starts at 4 p.m.

The doors open to EVERYONE at 5 p.m.

