Miami Children's Museum Reopens Safety Zone

Pet Central and Safety Zone VIP Opening at the Miami Children's Museum on December 14, 2018

MIAMI, Fla. - Miami Children's Museum celebrated the Grand Opening of its newly restored Safety Zone on Friday, Dec. 14th.

Children got to check out a City of Miami fire truck and police cruiser, as well as interacting with police officers and firefighters!

MCM is celebrating 15 years on Watson Island. MCM offers bilingual and interactive exhibits as well as 17 interactive galleries!

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.