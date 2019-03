SUNRISE, Fla. - Muse brings the "Simulation Theory" world tour to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Sunday, March 24th.

Special guests Walk The Moon will open the concert.

Every ticket purchased includes your choice of CD or digital copy of the new album, "Simulation Theory"!

The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

