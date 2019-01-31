VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - Nas headlines the return of 9 Mile Music Festival to historic Virginia Key Park in Miami on Saturday, March 9th!

Also performing at this year's concert: Shabba, Sizzla, Julian Marley, Busy Signal, Capleton, Spice, Barrington Levy Sounds by Mighty Crown, Jah Stream, Lance-O and many more!

As with every year, a donation of 4 canned good is REQUIRED in addtion to your tickets for admission!

All food collected goes to Miami food banks and shelters.

For tickets or more information click here.

