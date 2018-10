It's time to go back to the 80's on The MixTape Tour!

The New Kids on the Block are coming to South Florida with a stop at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood on Sunday, July 14 at 7 p.m.

Along with NKOTB, the tour will also feature: Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Naughty By Nature and Debbie Gibson.

Tickets go on sale soon, so check in with the Hard Rock to make sure you can hear the old hits.

