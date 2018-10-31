Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets Live at Fillmore Miami Beach!

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason brings his new group, Saucerful of Secrets to the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019.

The band is made up of Mason, Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken.

Fans will be treated to live versions of much of the Floyd's early catalogue; including many rarities from the albums "The Piper at the Gates of Dawn" and "A Saucerful of Secrets"!

The doors open at 7:30 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m.

