FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Celebrate the Day of the Dead with the Night of the Dead at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, November 3rd!

You get to hear 2 exciting sets by Dark Star Orchestra; one of the best Grateful Dead tribute bands around! Galactic and Bobby Lee Rodgers Trio will also perform, along with a live mariachi band, food and craft vendors and much more!

And don't forget the After Party at midnight INSIDE Revolution Live with Crazy Fingers! It's going to be a night of incredible live music!

The street festival starts at 3 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.