Not-So-Scary Family Halloween Bash at MCM!

MIAMI, Fla. - Bring your little ghouls and goblins to the 9th Annual "Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash" at Miami Children's Museum in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 14th from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m!

The kids can trick-or-treat throughout the museum's 17 galleries! There will also doughnut decorating, mini pumpkin decorating, a toddler room, performances from the museum's theater troupe, lunch by Pollo Tropical and much more!

Guests can also brave the tour through the NEW EXHIBIT, "Pirate Island", BEFORE it opens to the public!

