SUNSHINE GROVE, Fla. - The Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival returns to Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee from Thursday, March 5th through Sunday, March 8th!

The lineup has yet to be announced but judging from years past, YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS IT!!

General Admission tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 23rd.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.