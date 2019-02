POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Opera fans, don't miss a special, ONE NIGHT ONLY performance of Gaetano Donizetti's comic romp "Don Pasquale" at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on Saturday, Feb. 16th.

This special production features South Florida coloratura soprano Laura León as Norina!

The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 to $45, with $10 student tickets.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.