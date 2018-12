SUNRISE, Fla. - Ozzy Osbourne brings his "No More Tours 2" tour to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Friday, May 31st, 2019.

Fans will be headbanging to Ozzy classics like "Mr. Crowley", "Shot in the Dark" and of course, "Crazy Train"!

Megadeth will open the concert.

The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

