Parkland Benefit Concert in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Coral Springs-based rock group New Found Glory headlines a benefit concert for the Parkland school shooting victims at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on Wednesday, May 16th.

Chris Carraba of Dashboard Confessional and William Ryan Key of Yellowcard will also perform acoustic solo sets.

ALL of the proceeds; including ticket sales, concessions and merchandise will be donated to the official Broward Education Foundation Stoneman Douglas Fund.

The gates will open at 5 p.m.

