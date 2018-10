FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Enjoy live EDM FOR FREE as the Corona Electric Beach comes to America's Backyard in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, Oct. 20th!

Live beats will be coming from the award-winning Oscar G and the legendary George Acosta!

The event runs from 2 until 8 p.m. and IT'S FREE, but you have to sign up before you show up!

Click here to register to get in!

