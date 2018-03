SUNRISE, Fla. - Paul Simon brings his farewell tour to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Saturday, September 9th.

Fans will get to hear classic hits like "Mother and Child Reunion", "Slip Slidin' Away", "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" and "You Can Call Me Al"!

The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.