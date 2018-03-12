Paul Simon to make stop in South Florida during farewell tour

Paul Simon performs onstage during The Nearness Of You Benefit Concert at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Jan. 20, 2015 in New York City.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Paul Simon will make a stop in South Florida this fall during his farewell tour.

The 76-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter will perform Sept. 8 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on the third and final leg of "Homeward Bound -- The Farewell Tour."

"I've often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end," Simon said in a statement coinciding with Monday's announcement. "Now I know: It feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts."

The farewell tour will conclude later that month with three dates in New York City.

Simon was one-half of the musical duo Simon & Garfunkel. Together with Art Garfunkel, Simon churned out 1960s hit "Mrs. Robinson" and "The Sound of Silence." He went on to have an illustrious solo career with songs like "You Can Call Me Al" and "Kodachrome."

Simon's South Florida performance will be sandwiched between two other stops in Florida -- at the Amalie Arena in Tampa on Sept. 7 and the Amway Center in Orlando on Sept. 11.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. They range in price from $45.75 to $170.75.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.