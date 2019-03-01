Peter Frampton's Final Tour In West Palm Beach!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Come see Peter Frampton on his FINAL TOUR at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach on Friday, Sept. 6th.

Frampton is retiring from touring as he battles an extremely rare muscular disease known as "inclusion body myositis". Doctors don't know what causes it and there is no known treatment. Frampton is donating a dollar from every ticket sold to fund research at Johns Hopkins University!

Fans will be sure to hear Frampton classics like "Show Me The Way", "Do You Feel Like We Do" and "Baby, I Love Your Way"!

Jason Bonham will open the show.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The music starts at 7:30 p.m.

