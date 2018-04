HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Poison and Cheap Trick play live at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Sunday, July 1st.

Cheap Trick fans will be rocking out to classic tunes like "Dream Police", "Surrender" and "I Want You to Want Me"!

Poison fans will be sure to hear hits like "Nothin' But A Good Time", "Unskinny Bop" and "Every Rose Has Its Thorn"!

The show starts at 7 p.m.

