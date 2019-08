Post Malone bring his "Runaway" tour to the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 20th and the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Monday, Oct. 21st.

Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will also perform.

Both shows are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information on Sunday's concert click here.

For tickets or more information on Monday's show click here.

