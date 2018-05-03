Queens Of The Stone Age Rock Bayfront Amphitheater

Queens of the Stone Age played a blazing set at Bayfront Park Amphitheater!

MIAMI, Fla. - Scattered showers couldn't keep fans from flocking to Bayfront Amphitheater in downtown Miami Tuesday night for a concert by Queens Of The Stone Age.

Once the sky cleared up, it was an awesome night to be out by the water, listening to live music! British indie darlings Wolf Alice opened the show and drew a large number of fans inside early.

As the clock neared 9, the stage lights dimmed and the crowd roared; it was time to rock out with the headliners! Frontman Josh Homme and his bandmates bounded onto the stage and launched right into "Feet Don't Fail Me" from their latest album, "Villains"!

Fans were fired up and ready to rock and so was the band! They performed an epic version of "No One Knows" from their 2002 smash "Songs for the Deaf"-complete with a thunderous drum solo! It was a great night of live rock and roll in downtown Miami.

Here is the entire QOTSA setlist:

1. Feet Don't Fail Me

2. The Way You Used To Do

3. You Think I Ain't Worth a Dollar, But I Feel Like A Millionaire

4. You Can't Quit Me Baby

5. No One Knows

6. The Evil Has Landed

7. I Sat By The Ocean

8. Domesticated Animals

9. Make It Wit Chu

10. Burn The Witch

11. My God Is The Sun

12. If I Had A Tail

13. Villains of Circumstance

14. Little Sister

15. Sick, Sick, Sick

16. Go With The Flow

Encore:

17. A Song for the Dead

