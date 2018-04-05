Rick Springfield, Night Ranger & The Romantics at Magic City Casino!

MIAMI. Fla. - It's 80s rock night at Magic City Casino when Rick Springfield, Night Ranger and The Romantics perform live on Saturday, April 14th!

The Romantics will kick off the show with hits like "One In A Million", "Talking In Your Sleep" and "What I Like About You"!

Then, Night Ranger will have fans singing along to classic rockers like "Sister Christian", "Don't Tell Me You Love Me" and "(You Can Still) Rock In America"!

Finally, Rick Springfield takes over the stage at the MCC Amphitheater with 80s classics like "Don't Talk to Strangers", "I've Done Everything For You" and of course, "Jessie's Girl"!

The triple-bill gets started at 6 p.m.

