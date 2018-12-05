Riptide 2018 Floods Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. - Riptide's 3rd year rocking Fort Lauderdale Beach brought an expanded lineup and virtual reality to the sand for 3 days of fun in the sun!

The music started early this year! Friday night belonged to the old school; as The Sugarhill Gang, Sheila E., Lisa Lisa & The Jacksons got fans dancing!

Saturday was a gorgeous day to see live music while watching the waves crash on the beach. Superorganism got things going early, while Rainbow Kitten Surprise brought another touch of the weird and off-key to the festival. Blue October and Cold War Kids also put on impressive sets.

Many of the bands also performed a second time; on the much more intimate Ford Blue Lounge, where fans could get up close and personal!

Sunday belonged to the 90s; with headliners Third Eye Blind, Live and 311! Gin Blossoms, Collective Soul and Matt and Kim had fans dancing with their standout sets!

Another awesome feature available to attendees this year: virtual reality diving! Celebration of the Sea provided 3-D VR dives of two outstanding wrecks off the Pompano Beach Pier: the "Lady Luck" and the Okinawa shipwrecks. Normally, you would have to do a highly technical decompression dive to see these in person, but thanks to the VR display, they were right there on shore!

With all of the great food, music and giveaways, it's easy to see why this festival keeps getting bigger and better every year! I can't wait to see what the next edition brings!

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.