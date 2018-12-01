Riptide Music Festival begins in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The three-day Riptide Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale began on Friday with one stage and there will be more stages this weekend.

The Sugarhill Gang, Lisa Lisa, Nick Aquilino, Baha Men, DJ Johnny, Sheila E., DJ Holiday and The Jacksons performed.

It's the third year the event is held on the beach. Authorities expect some 30,000 people to descend to the area each day.

The sets will continue from 11:50 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 12 to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information and for tickets, visit the event's website.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.