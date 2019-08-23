Rock Out on the Sand at the Miami Beach Pop Festival!

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Don't miss some of the biggest stars in music performing live on the sand at the Miami Beach Pop Festival from Friday, Nov. 8th through Sunday, Nov. 10th!

Jack Johnson and Juanes are the headliners on Friday night! You'll also get to see Nile Rodgers and Chic, Jessie Reyez, Bomba Estereo, Margo Price, Two Feet, Magic City Hippies,Roosevelt Collier, Spam Allstars and more!

Daddy Yankee and Kygo are the big names on Saturday night! The Roots, T-Pain, Magic Giant, Reignwolf, Natti Natasha, Maggie Rogers, The Hip Abduction and others will also perform.

Chance the Rapper and The Raconteurs will wrap up the festival on Sunday night! You'll also get to groove to Leon Bridges, Sean Paul, Quinn XCII, Cimafunk and more!

