Rock Out with Bruce Kulick from KISS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Guitarist Bruce Kulick celebrates his years playing with KISS in a live performance at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Oct. 30th.

Bruce will be performing songs from his time in the iconic rock band, as well as some KISS Klassics!

Todd Kerns & Brent Fitz from Slash & The Conspirators will be joining him onstage!

The next day, the guys all head out on KISS Kruise VIII!

Local guitarist Jacob Thornton will open the show!

ALL PROFITS benefit the American Diabetes Association.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

