RockFest 80s Rules at Miramar Amphitheater

MIRAMAR, Fla. - It was a sea of black t-shirts, black leather jackets and chains at Miramar Regional Amphitheater on Saturday, Nov. 10th & Sunday, Nov. 11th for RockFest 80s 2018!

There was a festival atmosphere inside the amphitheater; with a secondary, smaller stage set up for MORE bands to perform in between sets from the headliners! And that 2nd stage is GREAT for fans, who can get up close & personal without ANY security or barriers in the way!

Bands like The Mason Pace Band, Carnivalle, Stall 4, Soulicide, Silver Spine, Lipstick Killers (a terrific early Alice Cooper tribute glam band!), Southern Blood & Dirty Skirty played the 2nd stage.

It was a great day on Saturday to kick off the festival, very sunny but there was shade to be found, even if you weren't under the shed! Stellar Revival, Lynch Mob, Nelson, Kix, Mr. Big's Eric Martin, Zebra, Vince Neil & Tom Kiefer all rocked the main stage on Saturday!

Sunday was another great lineup with Big Rock Band, Kickin Valentina, Steelheart, Winger, Firehouse, Sebastian Bach, Night Ranger and the great Ace Frehley rocking the crowd!

This festival keeps getting better every year, so mark your calendars and don't miss it the next time it pulls into town!

