Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper perform live at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood on Tuesday, July 24th.

Fans will be dancing to hits like "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" and "Time After Time" during Cyndi's set!

They'll also be treated to Rod classics like "Every Picture Tells A Story", "Tonight's The Night", "Young Turks" and "Maggie May"!

The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information

