Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Rolling Loud Music Festival hits Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens from Friday, May 11th through Sunday, May 13th.

Scheduled to perform: J. Cole, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Post Malone, N.E.R.D., Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Cardi B, 21 Savage, Tory Lanez, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, The Diplomats, Lil Pump, Juicy J, A$AP Ferg, NAV, Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, Young Dolph, Curren$y, Jaden Smith, Big K.R.I.T., Fetty Wap and Trippie Red!

The gates open at 3 p.m. each day.

