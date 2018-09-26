Rolling Stones share Miami memories in new concert video

Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger salutes the crowd during a Nov. 25, 1994, performance at Joe Robbie Stadium.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Rolling Stones are sharing some Miami memories.

Fans of the long-lasting British rock group will soon be able to take home a new, digitally remastered concert video of their 1994 performance at what was then known as Joe Robbie Stadium.

"Voodoo Lounge Uncut" includes never-before-seen footage from a previous concert during the tour and features guest appearances from Sheryl Crow and Bo Diddley during their Nov. 25, 1994, concert.

The concert video will be released Nov. 16 on DVD, Blu-Ray and digital video.

