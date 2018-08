FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Ronnie Spector & the Ronettes perform live at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, February 1st, 2019.

Fans will get to hear their first new single in decades, "Love Power" as well as classic hits like "Be My Baby", "Walking In The Rain" and "Baby I Love You"!

The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information

