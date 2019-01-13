MIAMI, Fla. - It was a great night of roots, rock & reggae at Magic City Casino in Miami on Saturday, January 12th when The Wailers and Toots & the Maytals took over the Magic City Amphitheater!

The casino has transformed the old dog track into a multi-purpose outdoor venue and what a makeover! There's not a bad seat in the house; even up in the bleachers! Getting around to get a drink or a snack is a snap and there's so much room to dance, which was essential on Saturday night! Everyone was grooving to the reggae beats from two legendary acts!

The Wailers are led by 2 of Bob's original backing band: bassist Aston "Familyman" Barrett and lead guitarist Donald Kinsey! Another outstanding member of the band is Aston Barrett, Jr. on drums! Familyman's son easily handles the unmistakable beat his late uncle Carlton "Carly" Barrett laid down as a member of the original Wailers! Owen "Dreadie" Reid on rhythm guitar, Andreas Lopez on keys and Joshua David Barrett on lead vocals round out the group.

The crowd was ready for some live reggae! Everyone was up and dancing as soon as The Wailers hit the stage; from way up high in the stands to right down on the lawn! The Wailers brought the hits too-an outstanding "3 Little Birds" that brought me to tears to a jamming "Survival".. you name it, they played it and EVERYONE was loving it! Miami is definitely a reggae city and not just because half of Bob's kids live here!

After a short break it was time for the man of the night! Frederick "Toots Hibbert may 76 years old, but you would never know it from watching the man perform. What a dynamo of positive vibration and uplifting energy! He never stopped moving and singing, playing his guitar and dancing, getting the crowd in a call-and-response.. if you've never been to a Toots show, you NEED TO GO! There's nothing like it! I don't think there was a single person still sitting by the end of Toots' set! An awesome dance party under a beautiful South Florida sky with all of the hits: Sweet & Dandy, Country Roads, Time Tough, Get Up, Stand Up and of course, 54-46 Was My Number!! An unforgettable show by 2 legendary bands!

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.