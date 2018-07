POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Rootz of Music holds its 4th annual fundraiser at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on Sunday, Aug. 26th.

This year's musical extravaganza is entitled "American Roots of Jamaican Music: The Legacy" and features Eugene Grey, Larry McDonald, Lady Tasha, Yishka, Gershi, Tedman Greaves, Endel I and Sabrina Williams, among others!

The music starts at 7 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

