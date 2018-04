HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Scorpions & Queensryche perform live at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood on Wednesday, September 12th.

Queensryche fans will get to hear favorites like "Walk In The Shadows" and "Silent Lucidity" live!

Scorpions fans will be rocking out to hits like "No One Like You", "Wind of Change" and of course, "Rock You Like a Hurricane"!

The music starts at 8 p.m.

