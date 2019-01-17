Seminole Casino Coconut Creek Offering Help to Federal Workers

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Semnole Casino Coconut Creek is helping furloughed federal workers by offering free meals during the government shutdown.

Employeese from the Treasury, Homeland Security, Interior, State, HUD, Transportation, Justice, Agriculture and Commerce Departments can show their valid goverment IDs to enjoy a FREE lunch at Fresh Harvest or a FREE dinner at Sorrisi, now through January 31st!

Federal employees can enjoy one free lunch per day and up to five per week. Dinners are reserved for one per person per week on either Sunday, Wednesday or Thursday from 5 p.m until 10 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Reservations are recommended.

