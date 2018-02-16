Smashing Pumpkins Live at American Airlines Arena

MIAMI, Fla. - Smashing Pumpkins bring their "Shiny and Oh So Bright" tour to the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Tuesday, July 24th.

It's the first time in 18 years original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha have toured together!

The tour, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the band's formation, will feature music from throughout the band's meteoric career; from their groundbreaking debut "Gish" through "Machina"!

Fans will be sure to hear smash hits like "Cherub Rock", "1979", "Today", "Zero" and "Tonight, Tonight"!

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

