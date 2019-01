HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Smokey Robinson performs live at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood on Friday, January 25th.

You'll be dancing and singing along to classics like "Cruisin'", "You Really Got A Hold On Me" and "The Tracks of My Tears"!

The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.