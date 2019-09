Smokey Robinson performs live at the Magic City Casino in Miami on Saturday, Dec. 14th.

Fans will be singing and dancing along to classic hits like "Cruisin'", "Ooh Baby Baby", "Being With You" and "The Tracks of My Tears"!

Comedian Will Shriner will open the show.

The fun starts at 7 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.