Soaking Up The Sun at Kaya Fest 2019!

Saturday afternoon was BLAZING at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami as the Marley family held Kaya Fest; their annual celebration of all things reggae!

The torrential downpours that had been soaking South Florida on Friday gave way to a beautiful and relentlessy sunny day as reggae fans of all ages and backgrounds got together to light it up and set it off!

Kaya Fest always features the cream of the crop when it comes to reggae and this year's lineup was better than ever; with rising young talent and bonafide superstars sharing the stage as fans skanked and rocked steady as the blisteringly hot day slipped into a beautifully clear night! One vendor out front was doing brisk business selling what he called "sun hats": little rainbow-colored umbrellas you wear on your head! It was DEFINITELY the best $5 I spent on Saturday!

The music was exceptional! Koffee, the spectacular DJ and rapper from Spanish Town, Jamaica kicked off the concert, which stretched LATE into the night! The huge crowd of fans enjoyed delicious meat patties, empanadas and other food while washing it all down with ice-cold beer while rocking out to their favorite artists!

Here are just SOME of the reggae greats who were laying it down live: KES the Band, the incredible Protoje, the legends-Third World, Yaadcore, Walshy Fire from Major Lazer, and from the Marley family: Mystic Marley, Jo Mersa Marley, Skip Marley, Stephen Marley, Ziggy Marley, Damian Marley, Julian Marley, Ky-Mani Marley and Yohan Marley! Dancehall King Sean Paul worked the crowd into a frenzy with his frenetic set! Busta Rhymes had everyone dancing and singing to his rap classics! DJ Khaled showed up for a surprise mini-set! And Mr. 305 Worldwide-Pitbull himself closed out this year's show!

Next year, do yourself a favor-get your tickets early! This is NOT A FESTIVAL TO BE MISSED!!

