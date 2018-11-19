Start 'em up, Rolling Stones to open new tour in South Florida

MIAMI - Mick is 75, Keith is about to turn 75, Charlie is 77 and Ronnie is 71; but age won't stop the Rolling Stones from hitting the road for another tour that is set to open in South Florida.

The band's No Filter 13-show tour will kick off at Hard Rock Stadium on April 20 and wrap up in Chicago in June.

Tickets to all shows, including Miami, will go on sale Saturday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m.

The tour is the first for the Stones in the U.S. in over four years when they played shows on the Zip Code tour.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.