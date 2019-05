MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Steel Pulse performs live at the North Beach Bandshell on Miami Beach on Thursday, June 20th!

The legendary reggae band has been rocking steady since breaking out of the UK scene in 1975!

Fans will be getting down to classics like "Rally Round", "Bodyguard", "Steppin' Out" and "Chant A Psalm"!

Jesse Royal will open the show.

The concert is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

