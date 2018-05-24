Steve Miller Band & Peter Frampton Live at Hard Rock

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - It will be a night packed with classic rock hits when Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton perform live at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood on Saturday, July 21st!

Frampton fans will get to hear hits like "Show Me The Way", "Do You Feel Like We Do" and "Baby, I Love Your Way"!

Steve Miller fans will be rocking out to classic staples like "Jet Airliner", "Take The Money and Run" and "The Joker"!

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.